Vedanta Sesa Goa launches campaign #SesaAgainstPlasticPollution

Vedanta Sesa Goa has launched a campaign to reduce plastic pollution across its business units. The campaign, which runs from May 22 to June 15, commemorates World Environment Day and World Biodiversity Day. The company launched this campaign in line with this year’s World Environment Day theme which is #BeatPlasticPollution.

Vedanta Sesa Goa aims to raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution on the environment and human health. It will also promote sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, highlight the negative effects of using single-use plastics, and encourage individuals, businesses, and governments to take action to reduce plastic pollution.

“This campaign serves as a small but pivotal step in our ongoing journey towards a sustainable future. We firmly believe that each one of us holds the power to #TransformingPlanet for good and by promoting the reduction of plastic pollution, we seek to initiate a ripple effect of positive change, thereby creating a collective movement that leads to a more sustainable and thriving planet,” said Navin Jaju, CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa.

The campaign will feature a variety of activities, including a social media campaign to raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution. A virtual/on-ground training session for government schools on how to recycle and reuse plastic. The session will give insight on how to recycle, reuse, and dispose-off single-use plastic, alternatives to plastic in everyday life, the harmful effects of plastic, and the need to do away with the use of plastic altogether. Sesa Goa employees and people on social media were also encouraged to share their own stories and ideas for reducing plastic pollution.

Sesa Goa employees will be encouraged to place water bowls in front of their homes and offices. It aims to promote the importance of water conservation and create awareness about the need to provide water for birds and animals in our surroundings. By placing these water bowls, the well-being of the local ecosystem and the biodiversity of the region will benefit tremendously.

