Vedanta Sesa Goa launches campaign Garv se – Vedanta for India

On the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Vedanta Sesa Goa has unveiled its campaign ‘Garv se – Vedanta for India,” celebrating the spirit of our courageous soldiers, who selflessly protect our nation and the nurturing embrace of mother Earth.

As per the company, the campaign will run from today until August 15, encompassing a series of heartfelt initiatives, aiming to pay homage to the families of Kargil war martyrs and all our brave soldiers.

Talking about the campaign, Richa Dubey, CHRO, Vedanta Sesa Goa said,” ‘Garv se – Vedanta for India’ is a heartfelt expression of our collective gratitude and a commitment towards building a stronger India that embraces the essence of Vedanta, harmony with nature, people and the spirit of giving back as we pay homage to our brave soldiers who epitomise the true spirit of sacrifice.”

During this campaign, Vedanta Sesa Goa has encouraged individuals to express their gratitude, respect, and love for the Kargil war martyrs and our brave soldiers. Additionally, messages, letters, emails, photos, videos, and other expressions will be collected and shared with the families of the war heroes, conveying the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifices.

