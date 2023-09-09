scorecardresearch
Vedant Fashion appoints Anand Narang as the chief digital and marketing officer

Narang has previously worked with companies including Bharti Airtel, Converse, Nokia UK, Huawei, and Reliance Jio, among others

Written by BrandWagon Online
Narang announced his appointment via LinkedIn
Anand Narang announced that he has joined Vedant Fashion, the parent organisation of Manyavar, Mohey and Mebaz, as its chief digital and marketing officer. He announced his appointment via LinkedIn.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as chief digital and marketing officer(CDMO) at Vedant Fashions Limited – Manyavar-Mohey,” Narang in his LinkedIn post, said.

Narang has previously worked with companies including Bharti Airtel, Converse, Nokia UK, Huawei, and Reliance Jio, among others.

In his last stint, Narang was responsible for customer experience and digital transformation leadership role for India as the vice president- marketing and customer experience at Bata India. He was also credited for driving omnichannel revenue, and profit as well as brand-building for e-commerce.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 11:00 IST

