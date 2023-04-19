scorecardresearch
VDO.AI launches new entertainment experiential division, VDO.AI Entertainment

The division provides a platform to engage and connect with consumers through immersive placements and integrated creative solutions.

Written by BrandWagon Online
VDO.AI is a global advertising technology company.
VDO.AI, a global advertising technology company, today has announced the launch of its new sub-division, VDO.AI Entertainment. As per the company, the new division is focused on providing innovative and immersive digital experiences in the entertainment, gaming, and sports industries to create unique consumer connections.

Recent statistics indicate that the gaming industry has experienced significant growth, with over 2.7 billion gamers worldwide in 2020, up from 2.2 billion in 2018. This growth has prompted many brands to seek innovative ways to engage with consumers in the gaming industry. VDO.AI Entertainment offers a platform that enables brands to access a wide range of digital experiences that can revolutionize consumer connections across next-generation digital environments. The division provides a platform to engage and connect with consumers through immersive placements and integrated creative solutions.

On the launch of VDO.AI Entertainment, Amitt Sharma, CEO, VDO.AI said, “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our clients an innovative new way to engage with their audiences and create unforgettable experiences in the trusted environments they are spending their time,”

VDO.AI Entertainment’s launch comes at a time when consumers are increasingly demanding more engaging and interactive experiences from the brands they love.

First published on: 19-04-2023 at 12:45 IST

