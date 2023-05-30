VDO.AI and Pivotroots Advertising team up for Swiggy’s CTV campaign

VDO.AI, a digital video advertising platform, has teamed up with Pivotroots Advertising to unleash Swiggy’s dineout CTV campaign during IPL season.

As per the company, this collaboration promises to captivate, engage and ignite the passion of viewers nationwide. The campaign highlights the VDO.AI’s QR wrapper technology as a distinctive feature in CTV advertising that enables effortless interaction between viewers and the ads.

Amitt Sharma, CEO at VDO.AI said, “Our partnership with Pivotroots Advertising and Swiggy provided us with an exceptional opportunity to demonstrate the transformative power of technology. This partnership underscores our promise to provide compelling advertising experiences and generate meaningful outcomes for our clients.”

Additionally, Swiggy aims to increase its brand presence with VDO.AI’s fusion of innovation, creativity and technological prowess. Throughout the campaign duration the power of VDO.AI’s AI-driven CTV technology is showcased.

Jijo V Thomas, senior marketing manager at Swiggy expressed, “Collaborating with VDO.AI and Pivotroots Advertising for our Dineout and IPL campaigns has been an incredible experience. The integration of AI on CTV Platforms enabled us to meaningfully and interactively engage with our audience.”

Moreover, Swiggy’s dineout campaign with VDO.AI’s video advertising technology will help in captivating cricket fans and bringing them closer to the game they love.

“Our partnership with VDO.AI has showcased the power of innovation in achieving campaign success. Together, we will break barriers, push boundaries and deliver campaigns that will resonate with Swiggy’s customers and fans across the country,” said Alister Mendes, group head – digital at Pivotroots Advertising.

