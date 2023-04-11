Vavo Digital partners with Alt to launch Alt Vibe Smartwatch

Influencer marketing agency, Vavo Digital has partnered with Alt, a new-age smartwatch brand, to launch their latest product, the Alt Vibe smartwatch.

The brand has also executed the launch of a campaign on Instagram and LinkedIn, that features influencers from various backgrounds. As per the company, the campaign is aimed to increase awareness about Alt Vibe smartwatch, and generate website traffic by targeting marketing professionals.

The campaign on Instagram has targeted fashion and lifestyle bloggers for content creation. These influencers went live on their channels in the week leading up to the launch to build curiosity and excitement amongst the target audience.

Commenting on the association, Rutika Gangwani, manager, LinkedIn Influencer Marketing, Vavo Digital said, “Our partnership with Alt generated mass awareness about their newly launched product and helped the brand to further enhance their image. The thought was to deliver the launch message by translating the brand’s young and vibrant vibe through our campaign. We successfully created a strong buzz that garnered relevant eyeballs for the new Alt smartwatch.”

Talking about the partnership, Alt Spokesperson shared, “At Alt, we had the pleasure of partnering with Vavo Digital on our recent campaign, and we couldn’t be happier with the results. Vavo Digital took the time to understand our goals and values and worked closely with us to develop a strategy that would resonate with our target audience.”

Also Read UltraTech Cement appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as Brand and Communication Agency on Record

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook