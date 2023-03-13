Vahak launches new #VahakOKPlease digital campaign

Vahak, a transport marketplace, has launched a new digital campaign #VahakOKPlease. This campaign consists of 11 unique films and as per the company, delves deeper into the lives of the trucking community and the sacrifices they make to provide financial stability for their families.

The #VahakOKPlease campaign has been rolled out across Vahak’s official social media pages, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

“The trucking community is a significant contributor to the Indian economy. Through this campaign we are creating awareness about the digital benefits and ease of doing business that truckers can avail through our road transportation community and marketplace.” said Karan Shaha, co-founder and CEO, Vahak.

With features such as AI/ML-backed truck-load matchmaking, return load booking, and fraud prevention at 0% commission, Vahak’s app aims at making life easier for shippers and truckers alike through its digital ecosystem and community platform. The app facilitates direct connections between logistics players, establishing transport networks on emerging, new, and popular routes.

“The focus is to simplify work for the 24×7 on-call sector by enabling both truck drivers and load owners to find each other faster. The campaign also creates awareness about various benefits that can be redeemed on the app, making it the one-stop shop for the Indian trucking community.” said Pravalika Ram, business director, Raasta Studios.

