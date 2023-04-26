scorecardresearch
Usha launches TVC ‘inspired by nature’ for Onio series fans

As per the company, the latest product is inspired by nature and driven by technology and comprises six ranges with nine SKUs

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is produced by Ikigai Films and directed by Shiven Sundernath.
Usha International has launched a new TVC campaign Designed with You in Mind for its recently launched Usha Onio series of fans.

Commenting on the launch of the TVC, Usha spokesperson said, “We are always looking for innovative ways to connect with our consumers and our new range of Onio fans is a perfect blend of hi-tech functionality and innovative designs that cater to the needs of a diverse range of consumers. Our TVC is aimed at connecting with a wider audience and reinforcing our position across the Indian market.”

As per the company, the latest product is inspired by nature and driven by technology and comprises six ranges with nine SKUs each, making it a total of 54 SKUs. The TVC highlights the needs of the modern Indian consumer.

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 17:12 IST

