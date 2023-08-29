scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

US Polo Assn onboards Palak Tiwari as female brand ambassador

According to the company, her association with the brand embraces her style, charisma, and embodies the essence of modern fashion

Written by BrandWagon Online
Tiwari’s collaboration with USPA is poised to ignite a new chapter in the brand's history
Tiwari’s collaboration with USPA is poised to ignite a new chapter in the brand's history

USPA has appointed Palak Tiwari as its first woman’s brand ambassador. As the first female brand ambassador of US Polo Assn, Tiwari symbolises a new era of inclusivity and progress. According to the company, her association with the brand embraces her style, charisma, and embodies the essence of modern fashion.

Talking about the appointment, Amitabh Suri, brand CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India said, “We are happy to welcome Palak Tiwari as the first-ever women’s wear brand ambassador to the USPA family as our brand ambassador. Her remarkable presence and commitment towards the brand helps us to curate relevant stories. Through this collaboration, we aim to redefine elegance and inspire a new wave of confidence amongst our audience, reflecting the authentic values that USPA has championed for years.”

Palak Tiwari was featured in the famous music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ sung by Harrdy Sandhu, and made her acting debut in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.

Also Read

Moreover, Tiwari’s collaboration with USPA is poised to ignite a new chapter in the brand’s history, one that embraces diversity and champions individuality.

Also Read

“I am honoured to represent USPA as its first woman’s brand ambassador. Fashion is a powerful means of self-expression, and USPA’s commitment to embracing diverse voices resonates deeply with me. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey together,” Palak Tiwari, added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 17:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS