US Polo Assn onboards Palak Tiwari as female brand ambassador

USPA has appointed Palak Tiwari as its first woman’s brand ambassador. As the first female brand ambassador of US Polo Assn, Tiwari symbolises a new era of inclusivity and progress. According to the company, her association with the brand embraces her style, charisma, and embodies the essence of modern fashion.

Talking about the appointment, Amitabh Suri, brand CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India said, “We are happy to welcome Palak Tiwari as the first-ever women’s wear brand ambassador to the USPA family as our brand ambassador. Her remarkable presence and commitment towards the brand helps us to curate relevant stories. Through this collaboration, we aim to redefine elegance and inspire a new wave of confidence amongst our audience, reflecting the authentic values that USPA has championed for years.”

Palak Tiwari was featured in the famous music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ sung by Harrdy Sandhu, and made her acting debut in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.

Moreover, Tiwari’s collaboration with USPA is poised to ignite a new chapter in the brand’s history, one that embraces diversity and champions individuality.

“I am honoured to represent USPA as its first woman’s brand ambassador. Fashion is a powerful means of self-expression, and USPA’s commitment to embracing diverse voices resonates deeply with me. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey together,” Palak Tiwari, added.

