scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Urban Ladder rolls out campaign #BuiltToLast

The two ad films focus on creatively demonstrating the testing process and reinforcing the company’s position as a branded seller of long-lasting furniture

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign has been conceptualized and created by Wunderman Thompson
The campaign has been conceptualized and created by Wunderman Thompson

Urban Ladder has announced the launch of two digital ad films, as part of its campaign ‘Built to Last’. It uses sumo wrestlers to demonstrate the strength of its sofas and beds.

Through this campaign the company aims to educate its customers and remind them of the questions that they need to be asking while purchasing furniture.

Commenting on the launch, Nishant Gupta, chief business officer, Urban Ladder, said, “We are looking forward to the launch of our new ad campaign, Built to Last. Through the campaign, Urban Ladder aims to draw attention to the durability of its furniture and address the common concern amongst consumers for reliable and long-lasting furniture.”

Also Read

The 360-degree ad campaign has been conceptualized and created by Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore.

“I believe that the campaign will position Urban Ladder as the top choice for customers and become the go-to brand for customers seeking quality and durability in furniture. We are also proud to announce that we now have 60 stores across India,” shared Gupta.

Through this campaign, the brand attempts to challenge the common misconception amongst furniture consumers that all furniture will fall apart after a few years, regardless of quality. With both digital ads, the brand strives to create awareness about this issue, inspire a positive shift in attitude and tell consumers that their furniture can stand up to the test of time, and is in fact #BuiltToLast.

Also Read

Additionally, the campaign will span in-store, digital, outdoor, print, and social media.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 16:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market