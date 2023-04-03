Upstox launches ’Invest Right’ to help Indians begin their investing journey

Upstox, India’s digital investment platform, has launched a new campaign, ‘Invest right’ to help individuals learn where to invest, when to invest and most importantly why to invest.

The campaign rollout will coincide with the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Upstox is an official partner of the Tata IPL. With this campaign, Upstox seeks to change how India invests – make it simple, intuitive and engaging, much like how the IPL has transformed and given a new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade.

Building on their previous IPL campaign, ‘StartKarkeDekho’ which encouraged Indians to take the first step towards investing, this year’s campaign shifts the focus to ‘Investing Right’. Furthermore, Upstox’s core campaign focuses around how one can invest in India. By introducing them to Index Funds – a way to track market’s performance Upstox gives a cost-effective, easy, and long term solution to beat inflation and grow their wealth.

The ad campaign features characters placed in common, everyday scenarios. For instance, two friends using UPI to pay a roadside nariyal-pani seller. The campaign uses this instance (UPI payment) to evoke FOMO in both the characters and viewers, highlighting the potential benefits of participating in India’s economic growth. The eventual answer – invest in India, invest in index funds – is given by the more financially-savvy character. This person then credits Upstox with having educated them so they could make the right choice.

Through scenarios like these, the campaign aims to increase awareness, consideration, and brand love amongst investors.

Speaking on the campaign, Kavitha Subramanian, co-founder, Upstox says, “Mutual funds offer investors a great opportunity to diversify their portfolio and participate in the growth potential of different sectors of the economy. We believe that financial inclusion is essential to India’s economic growth and development. In this regard, our new campaign is designed to help more people in India invest in the right kind of funds by providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to make informed investment decisions.”

Additionally, the campaign is targeted towards individuals aged 18 to 35, with a focus on tier 2 and 3 segments across geographies in India. It will run across multiple channels, including digital, social, and print, and will be supported by on-ground activations to drive awareness and consideration amongst the target segment.

