Upstox breaks even in FY23 as revenues touch Rs 1,000 crore￼

Discount brokerage firm Upstox has recorded a 44% jump in broking income in FY23 vis-à-vis FY22, according to the latest numbers from the company. It claims to have achieved a break-even in FY23 and reported revenues of over Rs 1,000 crore. It also generated positive net cash, recording operating cash of close to Rs 130 crore in the March quarter.



The brokerage said it had a sound balance sheet, with cash reserves of over Rs1,000 crore as of the end of FY23. During the fiscal, Upstox surpassed the 10-million mark with respect to unique customer codes. In an interaction with FE, founder and CEO Ravi Kumar had said the company’s heavy ad spends hit revenue in previous years.



“We wanted to focus on branding, and spent hundreds of crores in sponsorship deals and advertisements in the IPL. We had a three-year deal with the tournament organisers,” he said. According to Kumar, the company wanted to have a strong brand recall value. “Earlier, our brand recall value was 12%, based on a survey by Ipsos, but now it is at over 90%. While people may not know what Upstox is into, they do recall our brand and logo,” he said. However, the going has not been smooth for the brokerage.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the company ranks a distant fourth with ICICI Securities in terms of active clients on the NSE, at 2.2 million in April 2023, behind leaders Zerodha (6.3 million), Groww (5.3 million), and Angel One (4.3 million). This is a 61.6% slump from 5.8 million in April 2022, and a 23.1% decline from 2.9 million in March 2023.

Similarly, in terms of market share, the firm recorded a 839-bps fall — more than half — from 15.5% in April 2022 to 7.1% in April 2023. Month-on-month, it was down 171 bps from 8.8%. It ranks fifth behind runaway leaders Zerodha (20.2%), followed by Groww (17.2%), Angel One (13.3%), and ICICI Securities (7.2%).