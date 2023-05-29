Uplers launches brand campaign #MatchMakeHereInstead

Uplers has announced the launch of its brand campaign titled “MatchMakeHereInstead” in association with Granth, an Ahmedabad-based creative agency.

“Whilst remote-work practices accelerated during the pandemic, it has since become the new normal. Knowledge workers, especially in technology and digital roles, now expect a remote-friendly work culture. Global organisations too are seeing the benefits of sourcing top talent from across the world, in a remote-work set-up. India, and thereby Indian tech talent, is in a unique situation wherein it will soon be the only country to have a tech talent surplus which can then support companies in other regions, where there is a tech talent shortfall, in a remote-work model,” said Dhaivat Mehta, vice president of brand and marketing,Uplers.

Mehta added, “Through our new campaign we intend to emphasize the real-world benefits of “Remote Working” by utilising humour whilst appreciating Indian tech talent’s quest for flexibility and fulfillment which remote-work can aid.”

The campaign features a series of short digital advertising films which showcase the benefits of remote-work through various real-life situations using humour and other emotions. The campaign is supported by other films featuring actual Uplers deployed Indian tech talent who have landed remote jobs offered by top global companies.

Commenting on the association Kandarp Patel, founder, Granth said, “All through the creative process, it’s been a real partnership with our client. The short videos are a great format for the digital medium. As a marketing services firm that relies on top digital talent, often in a remote-friendly set-up, we understand the value of apt vetting and matchmaking to ensure amazing fitment between talents and companies. This is something which Uplers specializes in. Together with Uplers, we are pleased to have played our part in encouraging Indian tech talent to explore remote job opportunities with global companies.”

The digital and social media campaign will be promoted across platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram among others.

