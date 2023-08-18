upGrad rolls out ‘Bus of Opportunity’ campaign to encourage India Inc to upskill by adopting Gen AI

upGrad, an integrated learning skilling and workforce development company has unveiled its latest brand campaign – a musical take designed to inspire Indian professionals to upskill in time and grab the opportunity presented by the adoption of GenAI across industries. As per the company, the core message of the film aligns with upGrad’s mission, underscoring the significance of forward-looking perspectives and individual empowerment for achieving career success.

The campaign’s centerpiece is a narrative featuring the ‘Bus of Opportunity’ with a lively conductor, making stops at three pivotal eras of innovation. It begins with the Dot-com age, where passengers embody startup founders and game-changers and transitions to the evolution of e-commerce, before culminating in the GenAI era.

Conceptualised by the in-house brand marketing team and directed by Shashwat Gandhi of Boathouse Media, the film captures the evolution of industrial eras over the past 30 years and put emphasis on the critical need to adapt, welcome change, and seize fresh opportunities as technology continues to reshape industries, empowering Generation AI for the jobs of tomorrow. The jingle, further advocates for constant upskilling to tackle industrial disruptions and highlight India’s potential of gaining global supremacy within the talent ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Ankit Khirwal, head of Marketing, upGrad said, “The campaign draws insights from an independent study we performed to understand the upskilling trends and spotlights the urgency to upskill in times when AI is disrupting almost every industry. Human resources, medical practitioners, content writers, or even bankers are required to learn and interact with AI as much as any other tech professional. Therefore, we have come up with a catchy yet sincere request to encourage professionals to invest in their learning and grab opportunities for tangible career growth. The film resonates with the aspirations and ambitions of our learners and millions of others who want to grab the bus of opportunity, but have parked it due to certain underlying societal apprehensions.”

Moreover, the ad film will be unveiled through a multi-channel campaign, including digital platforms, social media, and targeted events.

