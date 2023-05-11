upGrad launches third film of ongoing campaign ‘Real People, Real Stories’

upGrad has unveiled the third film of its ongoing digital campaign ‘Real People, Real Stories’.

As per the information, the new campaign is designed to inspire working professionals to upskill with courses and gain a competitive edge for successful career shifts.

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing at upGrad said, “In our research, we found out that professionals always procrastinate investing in their careers through upskilling. They prefer to invest their time, money and trust in indulgences or short-term gratifications, mostly because upskilling is hard and the outcome is not immediate. Most realise it until it is too late – in the form of delayed or no promotions, poor increments, and a mismatch of competency with a better job profile.”

The campaign is conceptualized by upGrad’s in-house content and brand teams.

Shreyas Shevade, head of creative and content marketing at upGrad added, “People make excuses to not do things that are good for them. It’s baffling but true. It’s why most people are unhealthy but few do anything about it, why most people don’t buy insurance despite life being uncertain, and also why despite tens of millions of jobs getting defunct every year, only 10 million people have enrolled into upGrad since inception.”

According to the company, the 3-part digital films have been shot to highlight the learning pillars that have been helping upGrad learners develop stronger subject foundations backed by hands-on training and assignments for tangible career outcomes after program completion. Each film opens with fictional on-screen characters and introduces upGrad’s real-life learners in the second half of the plot who have experienced the curriculum benefits, thus also overcoming the apprehensions associated with upskilling or online learning as a concept.

“As a brand we want to challenge this excuse-mindset towards work in general and upskilling in particular. We binge watch but say we don’t have time after work to upskill. We spend lakhs to upgrade our gadgets but hardly anything to upgrade our skills. Even we at upGrad see our learners getting ahead in their careers after doing a course with us but to be honest a lot of us don’t upskill even with our employee benefits,” added Shevade.

The digital campaign has gone live today across upGrad’s all digital channels including YouTube and social media platforms.

