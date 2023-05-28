Unlocking the power of AI in news delivery and shaping public opinion

By Raju Vanapala

The potential of AI is bringing profound transformations across every industry. The landscape of news delivery and public opinion shaping is being revolutionised, thanks to the advancements in technology. In the journalism industry, truth-seeking has been a long-standing pursuit, with reporters at the forefront of gathering and sharing the latest news from society. However, in today’s digital age, the industry is heavily reliant on technology, enabling journalists to keep up with the rapid pace of news production. From instant communication with sources to the generation of multimedia content and publishing across multiple channels, technology has become an essential tool for journalists in their day-to-day work. It has emerged as a powerful enabler of news, transforming the way news is collected, produced and shared.

In today’s digital era, the spread of news and information has reached unprecedented levels, with social media platforms and news outlets playing a pivotal role in shaping public opinion. However, the increasing polarisation and biases in news reporting have become a pressing concern, undermining the objective pursuit of truth. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a potential neutraliser, offering innovative solutions to combat the issue of bias and misinformation and promote a more balanced information landscape in India.

With a population exceeding 1.3 billion, India stands as one of the world’s largest consumers of news. A study conducted by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism reveals that approximately 84% of Indians use online platforms as their primary source of news, and out of those, 63% depend solely on social media for their daily dose of information. With this surge in social media usage, the proliferation of fake news and misinformation has become a pervasive issue in the country, leading to chaos and violence in some instances. To address this challenge, robust AI-powered fact-checking tools have emerged as indispensable allies. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, AI algorithms can effectively scan and analyse vast amounts of data from diverse sources and verify whether the news is accurate or not, enabling journalists to produce factual and unbiased news.

For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a deluge of information – from cures and prevention methods to conspiracy theories – was circulating on social media. It was challenging to discern what was accurate and what was not. However, AI algorithms were able to sort through the vast amount of data and provide us with reliable information from credible sources, effectively countering fake news and misinformation.

In a country like India with its diverse population, its vast linguistic diversity poses unique challenges in combating biases. Language barriers can isolate different regions, limiting access to diverse news sources. AI’s natural language processing (NLP) algorithms are instrumental in delivering news in local languages to even the remotest parts of the country, thus bridging this gap. NLP can process and understand human language, allowing news articles to be translated, summarised, and presented in regional languages. By making news more accessible across linguistic boundaries, AI can foster a more inclusive news ecosystem, diminishing the impact of regional biases.

Moreover, AI-powered news delivery plays a vital role in empowering individuals to navigate through news with greater objectivity and openness. Through swift analysis of user preferences, behavior and consumption patterns, AI algorithms enable news organisations to deliver personalised news feeds tailored to individual interests. This personalised approach effectively breaks the echo chamber effect, fostering a more diverse range of perspectives and minimising bias.

In today’s fast-paced world, real-time news updates are essential. By providing up-to-the-minute news, AI ensures users remain informed and have access to the latest updates, thereby reducing the risk of consuming outdated or biased information. This real-time delivery enhances the overall news experience and promotes a well-informed society.

The emergence of AI-powered news feeds, moderation tools and content creation assistants is improving the quality of news and enhancing the credibility of journalism. As technology continues to advance, Artificial Intelligence coupled with human intervention has the potential to become a powerful tool in the news ecosystem to counter fake news and ensure that the public receives factual and unbiased news. Moreover, AI is rapidly emerging as a neutraliser in news delivery and it is poised to play an even more significant role in shaping the future of news and public opinion.

The author is founder and CEO of Way2News