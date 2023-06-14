UNIVO appoints Siddharth Banerjee as its CEO

UNIVO has appointed Siddharth Banerjee as its chief executive officer and a member of the board. Banerjee will be responsible for leading the business and its growth. With the appointment, he brings expertise from consumer and technology industries to drive UNIVO’s growth and innovation in the dynamic online higher education landscape.

In his over 23 years of his career journey, Banerjee held leadership positions in global organisations including Unilever, Vodafone, and Facebook (now Meta), and created a significant impact on their growth and digital transformation journeys.

Commenting on his appointment, Siddharth Banerjee, said, “The ecosystem of online learning is continuously evolving through transformation and UNIVO is at the forefront of this revolution. I am looking forward to joining the team since UNIVO’s commitment to providing an accessible and high-quality learning experience aligns perfectly with my own passion for lifelong learning and enabling education through technology.”

Prior to joining UNIVO, Banerjee worked as the managing director and SVP – Pearson India & Asia, where he led his team to deliver business growth. Moreover, he also serves on the boards of select industry associations.

“Siddharth’s extensive knowledge of building businesses in emerging markets and his track record of enabling digital transformation will undoubtedly propel UNIVO to new levels of success. Under his leadership, we are confident that UNIVO will continue to empower learners through transformed learning experiences and become the most preferred online program management company partner for universities worldwide,” the company management added.

