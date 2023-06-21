United Colors of Benetton appoints Lars Nielsen as chief financial officer

United Colors of Benetton India has announced the appointment of Lars Nielsen as chief financial officer. In his role, Lars will head the business and corporate finance vertical for Benetton India. His portfolio will range from financial operations, financial planning and analysis to strategic finance and business partners.

“Lars’ experience and strategic financial expertise make him an invaluable asset in driving our next phase of growth. We eagerly anticipate his valuable contributions as we continue to innovate and revolutionize our business,” Ramprasad Sridharan, CEO, United Colors of Benetton India said.

Lars comes with more than 19 years of experience in financial management, accounting, and strategic planning. Prior to joining United Colors of Benetton, he was the finance director (APAC) in KK Wind solutions. Lars was responsible for strategic planning and execution and ensured stable earnings across the company during the pandemic. Prior to KK Wind Solutions, Lars was associated with 3M (North Europe and Nordic) wherein he devised advanced commercialization programs, led change management, communicated financial performance and estimates, standardized business case review for senior management to understand the financial impact so that business is focused on delivering KPI’s. He has also worked with KPMG and Infosys during the initial years of his career.

“Fashion is a new industry to me. However, I believe it’s also an advantage to bring an outsider’s perspective on the growth curve that Benetton is on in India,” Lars Nielsen, chief financial officer, United Colors of Benetton India said.

