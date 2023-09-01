scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

UniScholars unveils its brand campaign The Right Door featuring cricketer Suryakumar Yadav

The campaign highlights the importance of identifying the ideal study-abroad partner to empower students in making informed decisions

Written by BrandWagon Online
With Suryakumar Yadav’s appointment as brand ambassador, the company aims to solidify its position as the go-to platform for students aspiring to study abroad
With Suryakumar Yadav’s appointment as brand ambassador, the company aims to solidify its position as the go-to platform for students aspiring to study abroad

UniScholars, an edtech platform, has unveiled its first brand campaign titled ‘The Right Door’, featuring brand ambassador Suryakumar Yadav. As per the company, the campaign ‘The Right Door’ aims to inspire the need for providing students with clarity and confidence in an increasingly unsteady global educational landscape with options.

The campaign highlights the importance of identifying the ideal study-abroad partner to empower students in making informed decisions.

Talking about the campaign, Abhishek Sharma, CMO, UniScholars, said, “We are happy to introduce our first brand campaign featuring Suryakumar Yadav as our brand ambassador. Through this campaign, we aspire to commit our support at every point of journey, ensuring that students feel secure and well-guided. Surya Kumar’s accomplishments and unparalleled work ethic align seamlessly with the core values we hold dear at UniScholars.”

Also Read

With Suryakumar Yadav’s appointment as brand ambassador, the company aims to solidify its position as the go-to platform for students aspiring to study abroad.

Also Read

“I am pleased to be associated with Unischolars. Education is a great equaliser and plays a vital role in a person’s overall growth as an individual. I believe it is imperative that everyone gets the possible opportunity to pursue an educational programme of their choice. It is great to see Unischolars helping out aspiring students who wish to study abroad and work towards their dream,” Suryakumar Yadav added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 15:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS