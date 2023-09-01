UniScholars unveils its brand campaign The Right Door featuring cricketer Suryakumar Yadav

UniScholars, an edtech platform, has unveiled its first brand campaign titled ‘The Right Door’, featuring brand ambassador Suryakumar Yadav. As per the company, the campaign ‘The Right Door’ aims to inspire the need for providing students with clarity and confidence in an increasingly unsteady global educational landscape with options.

The campaign highlights the importance of identifying the ideal study-abroad partner to empower students in making informed decisions.

Talking about the campaign, Abhishek Sharma, CMO, UniScholars, said, “We are happy to introduce our first brand campaign featuring Suryakumar Yadav as our brand ambassador. Through this campaign, we aspire to commit our support at every point of journey, ensuring that students feel secure and well-guided. Surya Kumar’s accomplishments and unparalleled work ethic align seamlessly with the core values we hold dear at UniScholars.”

With Suryakumar Yadav’s appointment as brand ambassador, the company aims to solidify its position as the go-to platform for students aspiring to study abroad.

“I am pleased to be associated with Unischolars. Education is a great equaliser and plays a vital role in a person’s overall growth as an individual. I believe it is imperative that everyone gets the possible opportunity to pursue an educational programme of their choice. It is great to see Unischolars helping out aspiring students who wish to study abroad and work towards their dream,” Suryakumar Yadav added.

