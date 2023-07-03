scorecardresearch
UniScholars assigns creative mandate to BBH India

The agency has created award-winning integrated campaigns for brands including Uber, Tinder, Caratlane, Times Prime and more

Written by BrandWagon Online
The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of BBH India
UniScholars has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India, a creative agency under Publicis Groupe India. The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of BBH India.

“BBH India has great reputation of building digital-first brands with modern creativity and full-funnel solutions designed for digital, social and e-commerce platforms. We love brands with bold ambition and found the UniScholars team brimming with the same spirit,” Himanshu Saxena, COO and MD, BBH India, said.

As part of the integrated mandate, BBH will partner with UniScholars’ team to develop a strong identity and brand salience among the target audience, supporting them in their ambition of making the brand a partner of choice for students looking to study abroad.

“As a company, we have achieved several significant milestones, and we are now keen on enhancing our visibility among students who encounter such challenges. In pursuit of this objective, our partnership with BBH is aimed at achieving our goals of reaching out to students across India through creativity,” Abhishek Sharma, CMO, UniScholars, said.

The agency has created award-winning integrated campaigns for brands like Uber, Tinder, Caratlane, Times Prime, Coverfox, OkCupid, and Acko Insurance in the tech space.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 11:23 IST
