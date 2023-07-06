UN Women has today, launched a campaign #YouDontSeeMe in partnership with the Unstereotype Alliance to tackle the persistent problem of gender stereotypes in Indian advertising. As per UN Women, India’s advertising industry faces concerns regarding gender-stereotypical portrayals of men and women. Around 87 per cent of Indian respondents to a recent survey said that women are typically portrayed in traditional roles in their country’s media, and 86 per cent said the same of the portrayal of men.

The primary objective of #YouDontSeeMe campaign is to shed light on gender portrayals in the media while emphasising the disparity between on-screen and real-life experiences. This campaign aims to use the power of advertising to transmit gender-positive messages across print, digital and out-of-home media.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Susan Ferguson, UN Women India country representative said, “We fully recognise the power and influence of the advertising industry and the advertisers that shape the industry when it comes to stirring positive social norms change. UN Women is excited to partner with the Alliance to challenge and advance the ways women are represented.

The two-month campaign will be rolled out across India, with further launches planned in New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad reaching around 10 million individuals.

The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was developed by Unstereotype Alliance India Chapter members GREY Agency, with media outreach support from WPP and IPG Mediabrands India through their media agencies, GroupM and Lodestar UM.

Apoorva Bapna, chief culture officer, WPP India added, “It is imperative that all stakeholders come together to create an ecosystem that promotes gender equality across the board. Unstereotype Alliance in India has made significant progress by bringing together brands, agencies, and policy makers to advance gender equality through empowering business practices and positive messaging.”

Members of the Unstereotype Alliance in India have conducted studies and market research such as GenderNext study by ASCI, Gender Equality Attitudes Study by Kantar, Gender Portrayals in Advertising report by GDI & UNICEF, which have identified existing gender stereotypes in advertising, and emphasised the need to break free from them.

“ASCI is a founding ally of UA’s Indian Chapter and has made significant contributions on this subject. Notable contributions include reports such as GenderNext and GenderGains, and guidelines on harmful gender stereotypes. The #YouDontSeeMe campaign is aimed to encourage progressive gender depiction and breaking free from limiting traditional roles,” Manisha Kapoor, chief executive and secretary general of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) stated.

The India chapter of the Alliance launched in 2021 began with 10 founding members and now has 14 members, including Hindustan Unilever (Champion), Diageo, WPP India, Publicis Groupe, Havas Group, IPG Mediabrands, Mondelez International, Kantar, the Advertising Standards Council of India, the Advertising Agencies Association of India, the International Advertising Association, the Advertising Club, the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF, and Samhita Social Ventures.

