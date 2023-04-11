scorecardresearch
UltraTech Cement appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as Brand and Communication Agency on Record

The company claims to be the largest single-brand retail chain with over 3000+ stores across India.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Tilt Brand Solutions is a part of Quotient Ventures.
In a recent development, UltraTech Cement has awarded its through-the-line brand and communications mandate to Mumbai-based Brand and Communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions – a part of Quotient Ventures.

UltraTech is a flagship brand of the Aditya Birla Group. The company also claims to be the largest single-brand retail chain with over 3000+ stores across India.

Speaking of the development, Ajay Dang, president, head-Marketing, UltraTech Cement “We are excited about our partnership with Tilt Brand Solutions as we step into our next phase of growth. Their strategic and creative prowess as individuals and as a collective makes them a vital and perfect partner in our journey ahead.”

T. Gangadhar, co-founder and Group CEO, Quotient Ventures added, “We are delighted that UltraTech have entrusted us with this mandate. We are inspired by the company’s vision and ambition, and the opportunity it presents, especially in light of a new and emerging India. We look forward to partnering Ultratech on this exciting journey.”

First published on: 11-04-2023 at 11:21 IST

