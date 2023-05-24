Ultimate Table Tennis announces Viacom18 as exclusive media partner

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has announced a partnership with Viacom18 as the exclusive media partner for Season 4. The partnership will see the league live-streamed on JioCinema and broadcasted on Sports18.

The franchise-based league — promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India, is scheduled from July 13-30 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

“The partnership with Viacom18 signifies a notable milestone for the growth of UTT and will offer the supporters unprecedented access to high-quality action from the upcoming season. We will work together to amplify the league’s prominence and thrill, to highlight the exceptional abilities of our players,” said Niraj Bajaj, co-promoter, Ultimate Table Tenis.

UTT has witnessed the emergence of talents such as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra with their performances in previous editions. It has also seen the participation of several global stars including Austria’s reigning European champion Sofia Polcanova (World number 12), Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Cheng I-Ching (World number 9) of Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong’s two-time World Championship medalist Wong Chun Ting and World number 11 Doo Hoi Kem.

Talking about the association, Vita Dani, co-owner, UTT said, “We have seen impressive growth of the sport and a rise in its popularity with the first three seasons. And now, with Viacom18 as our official broadcast and streaming partner, I am certain that we will attract new fans who can be guaranteed a new and modern viewing experience.”

