Ultimate Table Tennis announces IndianOil as title sponsor for season 4

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has onboarded IndianOil as its title sponsor for season 4 scheduled to take place at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune from July 13-30, 2023.

“UTT’s association with one of India’s biggest corporations bodes well for the future of the league. IndianOil already has a rich legacy of supporting sports – including table tennis – and this only reinforces their commitment towards doing more,” Niraj Bajaj, UTT promoter, said.

IndianOil has played a part in the growth of Indian sports with support to various sporting disciplines and tournaments.

The UTT Season 4 will witness six franchisees — Bengaluru Smashers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Chennai Lions, U Mumba TT, Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers — fighting for the crown with live action being streamed on TV (Sports 18) as well as OTT (JioCinema).

UTT is set to bring table tennis action with the presence of top paddlers including World No. 18 Quadri Aruna, India’s national TT champion Achanta Sharath Kamal and the top female table tennis player in India (World rank 39) Manika Batra.

