UBS concludes pride month with ‘We Hear You’ campaign

The company’s efforts to promote gender inclusivity are highlighted in the campaign which honours the LGBTQ+ community by raising awareness on issues

Written by BrandWagon Online
UBS promotes an inclusive workplace culture and delivers a message of support and acceptance
UBS concluded pride month with a campaign ‘We hear you’ to show their dedication to inclusivity and diversity. The company’s efforts to promote gender inclusivity are highlighted in the campaign which honours the LGBTQ+ community by raising awareness on issues.

UBS’s campaign highlights inclusive initiatives, including gender-neutral policies which have been updated to make the text gender-neutral from he/her to they/them, inclusive insurance benefits for same-sex partners, equal opportunity employment, transition leave, gender-neutral victim/perpetrator policies, all-gender washrooms, an ally network for an inclusive work environment, and participation in inclusive job fairs.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/matthias-schacke_shareubs-ubsindia-morethanourselves-activity-7081977117663518722-Bsew/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Additionally, the UBS India team demonstrated its support for equality and inclusion by joining forces and actively engaging in a range of in-house activities.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ubs_shareubs-pride-lgbtq-activity-7081942247331524608-nPnQ/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ubs_zurich-pride-2023-activity-7080435237721120768-qHVj?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 15:01 IST

