UBS concludes pride month with ‘We Hear You’ campaign

UBS concluded pride month with a campaign ‘We hear you’ to show their dedication to inclusivity and diversity. The company’s efforts to promote gender inclusivity are highlighted in the campaign which honours the LGBTQ+ community by raising awareness on issues.

UBS’s campaign highlights inclusive initiatives, including gender-neutral policies which have been updated to make the text gender-neutral from he/her to they/them, inclusive insurance benefits for same-sex partners, equal opportunity employment, transition leave, gender-neutral victim/perpetrator policies, all-gender washrooms, an ally network for an inclusive work environment, and participation in inclusive job fairs.

Additionally, the UBS India team demonstrated its support for equality and inclusion by joining forces and actively engaging in a range of in-house activities.

