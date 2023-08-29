Uber India has completed a decade in the country. To celebrate the milestone, Uber has launched a digital film #IndiaKiRide. Uber’s mission has been to create opportunity through movement. Through this decade-long journey, the company claims to have innovated for Indian customers and empowered earners by removing inefficiencies and using technology to unlock greater value for all. With the secular trend towards digitisation and India’s focus on growth, Uber has focussed on transforming mobility for millions.

Reflecting on Uber’s ten-year milestone, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber has become a part of India’s social fabric and we are proud and privileged to have been able to make a difference by enabling access and movement to riders while enabling livelihood to millions of drivers over the last decade. With a vibrant demography and expanding digital economy, the future is exciting and we look forward to doing our bit to accelerate progress towards India’s envisioned techade.”

Also Read Mixed Route Juice bags creative mandate for GRM Foodkraft



Starting with a few cities, Uber claims to operate in over 125 cities across India helping over 800,000 drivers earn a sustainable income. Moreover, the company has introduced several India-first innovations, tailored to meet the specific demands of Indian riders and drivers including the introduction of cash payments and regional language support to the implementation of several industry-first safety features.