U.S. Polo Assn rolls out latest campaign ‘Legends Forever, to Play Together’

U.S. Polo Assn, the fashion brand has announced its latest fashion campaign, “Legends Forever, Play Together”. Conceptualised by WYP, a Wondrlab company, weaves together threads of nostalgia, and partnership and brings back tennis duo, Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes along with models and actors Arjun Rampal and Milind Soman.

Popularly known as the Indian Express, Bhupati and Paes, relive their moments on and around the tennis court. A testament to their achievements, the camaraderie, and the bond that made them true legends.

From the court to the ramp, Rampal and Soman take us back to their glamorous world of fashion through the campaign. Moreover, their partnership exemplifies the elegance and sophistication that U.S. Polo Assn. Their presence on and off the runway mirrors the brand’s commitment to timeless style and enduring grace.

Speaking about the campaign, Amitabh Suri, Brand CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India says, “Legends Forever, Play Together’ could have only happened with the most iconic duos. That’s why we decided to bring legendary partnerships of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes, and Arjun Rampal and Milind Soman back! The campaign harmoniously blends the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the present, resonating with those who value the essence of unity and elegance. This campaign also seamlessly blends with our previous campaign, #TwinningForever, with Arjun Rampal.”

“We were thrilled to work on this legendary campaign. And both sets of legends were even more thrilled! They were really excited at the chance to rekindle their partnership! We wanted to capture these moments in a very editorial manner that does justice to them as well as their clothes as well as their relationship. This magic of which comes alive beautifully in the campaign,” Amit Akali, co-founder, Wondrlab added.

