U GRO Capital launches campaign #TicketToBigDreams on World MSME Day

As per the company, #TicketToBigDreams campaign focuses on growth and development of these enterprises

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
U GRO Capital, a data tech non-banking finance company (NBFC) focused on MSME lending, has announced the launch of its #TicketToBigDreams campaign on the occasion of World MSME Day. The campaign aims to highlight the significance of MSMEs and their credit needs.

As per the company, #TicketToBigDreams campaign focuses on growth and development of these enterprises. By catering the credit needs of last mile MSME, U GRO Capital envisions a future where small businesses can unleash their full potential, driving economic progress and prosperity.

Additionally, the campaign centers around the concept of a pre-approved loan letter acting as a catalyst for MSME owners, enabling them to fulfill their aspirations of managing working capital, procuring new machinery, and expanding their businesses.

Talking about the campaign, Sangram Singh, head – products, U GRO Capital, said, “MSMEs form the backbone of our economy, driving innovation, employment, and inclusive growth. However, lack of access to adequate credit often hinders their progress. We believe that by empowering MSMEs with accessible credit, we can unlock their true potential and drive sustainable economic growth. The #TicketToBigDreams campaign is our way of celebrating their entrepreneurial spirit and showcasing our unwavering support.”

Furthermore, the series of videos depict real-life situations faced by MSME owners, presenting their queries related to credit and loans, while offering solutions.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 15:13 IST

