Tyresnmore assigns Blackcoffee.media its social media and ORM mandate

Blackcoffee.media will increase brand awareness, consideration and recall for Tyresnmore while continuing the lower-funnel-focused campaigns to boost discoverability and sales

Written by BrandWagon Online
Tyresnmore, an online-first platform, backed by CEAT Tyres, offering sales and fitment of tyres, batteries and alloy wheels, for four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles in major cities across India, has appointed Blackcoffee.media. It is an addition to the performance marketing mandate of two years, wherein Blackcoffee.media helped Tyresnmore scale its order volume by two times while maintaining an ROI of more than eight times.

“Customers’ offline aftermarket journey is often filled with several pain points, such as inconsistent pricing, product unavailability, lack of information and lengthy fitment process. Our goal is to simplify the auto aftercare experience right at the doorstep and provide customers with a convenient and hassle-free experience. Our orders have doubled as a result of the innovative performance marketing campaigns run by Blackcoffee.media in the last two years,” Rajeshwar Wadhera, CEO, Tyresnmore said.

Tyresnmore.com operates in 14 cities across India and has a wide range of brands on its digital platform. It also has a multilingual call centre that provides expert advice to customers. The company has grown at a compound annual growth rate of more than 33% over the last three years. Through the partnership, Blackcoffee.media will increase brand awareness, consideration and recall for Tyresnmore while continuing the lower-funnel-focused campaigns to boost discoverability and sales.

“We have been associated with Tyresnmore for over two years and have been a part of their steady and consistent growth journey. The mandate expansion further strengthens the long-standing relationship and is a testament to our shared belief and vision. The brand has tremendous potential to be a household name across the country,” Kirtan Mankad, CEO, Blackcoffee.media said.

Blackcoffee.media has enabled profitable growth for D2C e-commerce brands such as World of EK, Wearified, Kalakaari Haath, Krá, Sploot, Shaze and Peacock Life.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 12:01 IST

