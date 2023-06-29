scorecardresearch
Twitter’s new chief is working on bringing advertisers back to the platform

Twitter also hopes to renegotiate multiple contracts with Amazon.com, Salesforce and IBM into single broader partnerships

Written by Reuters
Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is working on a slew of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Elon Musk’s ownership, including introducing a video ads service, pursuing more celebrities and raising headcount, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday.

Yaccarino, who started as CEO on June 5, plans to launch full-screen, sound-on video ads that will be shown to users scrolling through Twitter’s new short-video feed.

Yaccarino is in talks about a partnership with Alphabet-owned Google that would include advertising and access to some of Twitter’s data, the report said, citing someone familiar with the matter. Twitter also hopes to renegotiate multiple contracts with tech companies such as Amazon.com, Salesforce and IBM into single broader partnerships.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. Reuters earlier this month reported that Twitter plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalise the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.

After Musk acquired Twitter in October, the social media firm faced months of chaos, including layoffs of thousands of employees, criticism over lax content moderation, and an exodus of many advertisers who did not want their ads appearing next to inappropriate content.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 11:33 IST

