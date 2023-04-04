Twitter replaces iconic blue bird logo with a ‘Doge’ meme

In a strange turn of events, Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, has replaced the iconic blue bird logo of twitter by a ‘Doge’ meme. The change took place yesterday late night when some Twitter users began noticing the home button in the top ledt corner of their web browsers- the blue bird replaced with a cartoon of Shiba Inu which is the face of the Doge meme.

However, the changed logo is only visible on the web version of Twitter and not on the app. It is believed that this doge image was created as a joke in 2013 on the platform. Musk is an avid supporter of Dogecoin and has been vocal about it in the media.

As per reports,Dogecoin rose to as high as 10.2 cents from around 7.7 cents after the change.

Musk confirmed the change via his twitter account. The Twitter CEO tweeted a meme of a police officer checking a document , while the Dog says that it is an old photo.

Furthermore, Musk also shared another tweet with a screenshot of the conversation he had with a twitter user before he took over the company, quoting, “As promised’.

In another news, Musk has been making changes in the verification system of the social media giant, which he took over last year in October. The company recently announced that it will end its old verified program and now users will have to pay $8/ month for the coveted blue ticks on their accounts. Also, some accounts, for instance, the New York Times, saw their check marks removed after it confirmed that it will not be paying for being verified on Twitter.

#TwitterLogo and #Doge are currently trending on Twitter.

