TVS RONIN’s new integrated brand campaign showcases confluence of modern and retro worlds of motorcycling

TVS RONIN, ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle has released a new integrated brand campaign video featuring the rock band Girish and the Chronicles, and the Sufi band Kabir Café. The film aims to bring to life the world of possibilities that arise when the ‘modern’ and ‘retro’ worlds come together.

The film has been conceptualized by TBWA India. The film will be promoted on multiple platforms including print media, on-ground activations, social channels, and other digital platforms, the company stated.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Vimal Sumbly, head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “The TVS RONIN motorcycle has been designed from a blank canvas to reflect the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. We want our viewers to know there is no right or wrong while living life on your terms. The brand inspires them to explore new things and varied experiences in life without fearing the result. We want them to live the #Unscripted life. And with the TVS RONIN, we are opening many possibilities for them to do it.”

Additionally, the video taps into the personality traits of the TVS RONIN customers through the protagonists who are enthusiastic, curious, spontaneous and build connections with other like-minded riders along their journey.

“TVS RONIN, the motorcycle defies categorisation. It appeals to modern-day ‘Ronins’ who refuse to be boxed, people who are open-minded about possibilities. People who have a knack for making connections between seemingly unconnected people and situations. And creating unexpected surprises. This film represents a serendipitous merger of two genres that ends up creating something unexpectedly delightful,” Govind Pandey, CEO TBWA India added.

The video is on air on various platforms – the soundtrack “Malang Musafir” will also be made available for viewers to enjoy as they live the #Unscritped life.

