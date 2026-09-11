E-commerce giant Flipkart recently made its way into the micro-drama market, bringing short-form scripted entertainment to its main app as part of its content-to-commerce strategy. The brand has partnered with Terribly Tiny Tales and Pratilipi to produce exclusive micro-dramas for the platform. The move boosts Flipkart’s content offering following its acquisition of Pinkvilla last year for an estimated Rs 70-80 crore. The move comes around the festive season, aimed squarely at increasing consumer engagement and time spent on the platform.

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It also comes on the back of Flipkart’s recent partnership with Meta to enable creator-led shopping across its social media platforms. While Flipkart didn’t respond to FE’s queries about its micro-drama foray, experts note that the platform is betting big on content to drive transaction on the platform.

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“In today’s world, attention remains the most valuable inventory. That’s what makes micro-dramas an interesting bet for a platform like Flipkart,” says Aditya Aima, MD, growth markets, & co-MD, India and MENA, AnyMind Group. Instead of relying merely on paid media to bring consumers back, it is creating a reason to stay. A short, serial format turns a shopping app into a habit, where entertainment and commerce co-exist within the same session rather than competing for separate moments.

From a commercial standpoint, he adds the model is compelling because “the same minutes can work twice”. Consumers who return for the next episode are also exposed to shoppable moments, product integrations, and contextual brand placements that are native to the experience.

Micro-dramas are a rapidly growing entertainment business, with large media and entertainment companies such as JioHotstar, Netflix and Sun TV Network also investing heavily in them. A recent Redseer report predicts that daily active users for this content format will grow eightfold to reach 140-150 million by FY32. Micro-drama advertising is also expected to reach Rs 5,000 crore by that time.

E-commerce platforms have realised that consumers are now discovering products through content, rather than the medieval search boxes, opines Rajni Daswani, chief growth officer, people & business, SoCheers. “The consumer journey has changed, and the feed is now the storefront. Festive shopping makes this even more relevant because discovery is a significant part of the purchase decision,” she says. Consumers are looking for all sorts of things, and content creates context before the consumer has even decided what to buy.

The economics also make micro-dramas attractive and low-risk. With the production cost of a series hovering around Rs 15 lakh, Daswani adds that platforms can test a format, understand what audiences respond to and scale the ones that work without making a large upfront investment.

Scope for growth

The e-commerce opportunity is huge, as India’s online retail market reached $65–66 billion in 2025, growing between 19% and 21%, according to a Flipkart and Bain & Company report. The country’s e-retail shopper base doubled to 290-300 million in 2025, with Gen Z accounting for 40-45% of the shoppers. The rising influence of creator recommendations and content-led shopping is driven largely by Gen Z, according to various reports.

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Santosh Kumar, chief operating officer, Innocean India, points out that micro-dramas and creator collaborations work because they don’t feel like hardsell but rather like discovery. The commercial upside is real too. “More time on the app creates more surface area for recommendations, and content-led sessions tend to convert at a stickier rate because the purchase feels like a natural next step rather than a hard sell,” explains Kumar. However, he adds that consumers are becoming increasingly overwhelmed with short-form content across social media and OTT apps. This means quality and originality are non-negotiable for Flipkart.

Its major competitor, Amazon too has built a solid content proposition with Prime Video and Amazon MX Player. However, experts observe that Flipkart’s strategy with content differs because its micro-dramas sit on the app alongside its product catalogue. While Prime Video largely operates as a standalone streaming destination, Flipkart’s opportunity is to bring content much closer to the shopping journey, says AnyMind Group’s Aima.

If Flipkart can make its micro-drama integration feel natural and get its personalisation right without being too invasive, observers say that content could become a strong revenue driver.