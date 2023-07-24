Triumph International’s sloggi forays into innerwear market in India

sloggi, a Swiss innerwear brand from the house of Triumph International, has introduced ‘move comfortably through our world’, aiming to redefine the innerwear category.

As per the brand, it targets gen Z audience, whose ideas influence the rest of the world. The brand is set to innovate its product line across markets, including India.

Talking about the development, Bhavin Devpuria, marketing head, Triumph International-India and Sri Lanka, said, “With rapid urbanisation, growth in organised retail and surge in ecommerce platforms, we are expecting a spike in demand for sloggi in India, over the next five years. Specifically designed for the youth, sloggi’s product innovation and focus on comfort, will be a key driver of growth. Additionally, with over 50% of the population, under the age of 30 and more women joining the workforce, market potential for intimate wear in urban and semi-urban cities, is bound to fuel the opportunity.”

With a belief in ‘nothing that should hold us back’, sloggi’s collection is meant for all body types, shapes and statistics. The products, priced between Rs 500 to 2,500, are available across Triumph International stores and e-commerce platforms of Myntra, Nykaa, Amazon, TataCLiQ, shoppersstop.com and lifestylestores.com.

