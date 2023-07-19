Triumph appoints Ankur Damani as commercial director India and Sri Lanka

Triumph International has announced the appointment of Ankur Damani as the commercial director for India and Sri Lanka. In his new position, Damani will play a key role in driving growth for Triumph Lingerie by developing a robust business strategy aimed at boosting sales and retail net profit in the Indian market.

The strategic move emphasises the brand’s commitment to establishing a strong foothold within India’s lingerie and innerwear market. Damani, an experienced business leader who has demonstrated leadership in various retail categories, including athleisure, golf, handbags, sports, and fashion, possesses a track record of successfully launching and scaling consumer brands across multiple channels, with a deep understanding of global best practices and international markets.

“Our category traditionally speaks to how women look. How it fits the body. How it enhances or eases. But we are capturing how women want to feel, beyond physical expectations or needs. This is the most intimate part of anyone. We understand that everyone needs a different solution, and we are here to deliver for that very reason,” said Ankur Damani, commercial director, Triumph International.

Damani will spearhead efforts to achieve three-fold growth in the coming years. He will be responsible for overseeing annual revenue and P&L driving Triumph’s next chapter of growth in India and Sri Lanka. He was the country head of Le Creuset, where he played a role in expanding the brand’s presence through retail, wholesale, e-commerce, hospitality, and corporate channels. He started his career at Reebok, where he spent five years driving retail operations, sales, and key account management. Notably, he was a key stakeholder in rolling out Adidas global retail training and SOPs in India.

