Travel fintech company Scapia launches campaign Tap everywhere, travel everywhere

The travel fintech company Scapia has unveiled its brand campaign “Tap everywhere, travel anywhere,” empowering young travellers to transcend boundaries by way of their everyday expenses. As per the company, the films span across South Korea, Spain, and France, and showcase foreign locals being mesmerised by the features of the Scapia Federal Credit Card.

The twist that takes everyone by surprise is that, upon learning of the Indian traveller’s experience with the card, these foreign locals also start speaking Indian languages.

Talking about the campaign, Anil Goteti, founder and CEO, Scapia said, “As a new-age fintech company which offers unparalleled rewards, our brand campaign spotlights the benefits of the Scapia Federal credit card for users who aspire to travel, and gain the most out of their travel experiences. With our first-ever campaign, we aim to solidify our proposition of how a few taps can convert every-day spends into rewards that can fund memorable travels for our users.”

The campaign is directed by Ujjwal Kabra and produced by Bhupender Agarwal (Fusion Films).

Moreover, the films are built on the cultural barriers that travel breaks, which the company intends to enable by making travel more accessible. To embed this ethos in the films, Scapia has worked with the real-life Mariachi band for the Spanish film, and produced original music with a Korean-Pop artist for the Korean film.

