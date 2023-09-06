TrafficGuard launches Pmax Solution to increase visibility and block ad fraud in Google Performance Max campaigns

TrafficGuard has launched its Performance Max (PMax) channel solution to provide robust safeguards for businesses that rely on Google’s Performance Max in their digital marketing strategies. TrafficGuard PMax solution gives marketers tools for identifying and mitigating invalid traffic (IVT) within Performance Max campaigns.

TrafficGuard’s PMax solution detects and categorises invalid traffic, generated by Google’s AI wrongly recognising the ‘positive’ signals from illegitimate traffic, and optimising towards the ‘users’. It customises exclusion lists tailored to each customer’s needs and subsequently guides Google’s Performance Max AI to avoid engaging with elements, including low-value clickers and bad actors.

The strategic approach safeguards businesses from illegitimate traffic as well as influences PMax’s AI to focus on elevating the presence of higher-value, authentic users. The result is greater return on investment on ad spend for businesses using PMax.

“We launched our Pmax Channel solution to give marketers greater visibility and control over their Performance Max campaigns. It provides in-depth reporting analysis, audience targeting solutions, and invalid traffic filters that enables marketers to maximise ROI, safeguard their campaigns and make informed decisions. At the same time, they can influence the PMax algorithm to ensure the data it optimises towards is as close to your target audience as possible. This enables businesses to prevent the negative effects of the black box algorithm, as they can influence it to their advantage,” Mathew Ratty, CEO, TrafficGuard, said.

TrafficGuard provides ad fraud prevention solutions leveraging advanced data science techniques to optimise digital marketing campaign performance. It serves clients including Disney, Lux Escapes, Singtel, Hello Fresh, NTUC Income, William Hill, Tab Corp, and Better Collective.

“The solution addresses a crucial need within our marketing community. Trusting black box algorithms has become increasingly challenging, and we believe TrafficGuard’s PMax solution offers the protection they seek. Our initial trials have been promising, filtering out bot traffic amongst other invalid traffic, and enabling Google’s Performance Max AI to seek genuine users across Google advertising channels,” Elie Shuggi, chief product officer, TrafficGuard, said.

The result of using TrafficGuard’s Pmax Channel solution is increased return on ad spend as the budget is optimised to target more genuine people, valuable insights so users can spot trends and optimise digital media channels accordingly, and time and resources saved with automated invalid traffic and fraud protections. TrafficGuard’s Pmax Channel solution also provides a data collection filter, enabling businesses to mitigate exposure to unwanted data collection.

