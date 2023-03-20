TradeIndia.com launches new digital campaign #PragatiKeRang to celebrate the MSME sector

TradeIndia.com, a B2B online marketplace, has launched a new digital campaign, #PragatiKeRang, to celebrate the onset of spring, a time for new beginnings and boundless opportunities. Through this digital campaign, the B2B e-commerce giant has taken a story-telling approach to inspire more MSMEs and SMEs to adopt digital technology and help boost the country’s economy.

The campaign takes a storytelling route to showcase how various sectors, including agriculture, textiles, chemicals and many others contribute to the country’s economic growth. The #PragatiKeRang campaign serves as a tribute to this crucial sector, showcasing the vibrancy and richness of its diverse segments.

Speaking about the campaign, Sandip Chhettri, CEO of TradeIndia.com, shared, “At TradeIndia, we recognize the pivotal role that SMEs, legacy businesses, and MSMEs play in the Indian economy and how their contribution will enable India to achieve its vision of an empowered and inclusive economy. Through this campaign, we aim to encourage more businesses to become digitally saksham and harness the power of technology to unlock their true potential. We believe that with the right support and resources, these businesses can scale new heights and contribute significantly to India’s economic growth story.”

As per the company, the campaign is live across all social media handles of TradeIndia and will run throughout the month of March featuring different sectors within the MSME industry, highlighting their contributions to India’s economy.

