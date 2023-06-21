TPV Technology appoints Hrishitaa Chopra as head of marketing

TPV Technology has announced the appointment of Hrishitaa Chopra as the head of marketing for Philips TVs, audio, monitors and signage and AOC monitors in India.

Chopra comes with over 12 years of cross-functional experience in the smartphones, consumer durables and electronics sectors. Prior to joining TPV Technology, she was associated with vivo India as the go-to-market lead for the brand’s premium smartphone range.

Before joining vivo India, Chopra was leading the go-to-market strategy for Samsung Mobile’s flagship smartphones. She has also been associated with brands including Whirlpool Corporation and LG.

Talking about the new role, Hrishitaa Chopra, marketing head, TPV Technology, said, “With my experience across brand, product, digital and category marketing in the consumer durables and electronics industry. I am happy about the opportunity to craft campaigns across the brand and its product portfolio. We look forward to using new age media and trends and developing PR campaigns.”

As per the company, Chopra steps into the role of lead marketing across the brand, product categories as well as online and offline channels. She will be responsible for devising and executing strategic marketing plans to create brand awareness, achieve sales targets and expand the customer base in India.

Speaking on the appointment, Atul Jasra, country head – India, TPV Technology said, “Hrishitaa Chopra’s experience, understanding and insights into the Indian market will help in expanding our footprint across the country. We look forward to collaborating with her as she brings a fresh perspective to our business.”

Moreover, Hrishitaa Chopra has a MBA in marketing from the University of South Australia and IBS Gurugram.

