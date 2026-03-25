After a nine-year break, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has re-entered the kids’ entertainment space with KidZ, a dedicated children’s vertical on ZEE5. But rather than chasing scale alone, the platform is positioning itself around a sharper proposition: curation, safety and co-viewing.

The offering includes over 140 titles such as Boonie Bears and Inspector Chingum, available in multiple languages, targeting children aged 6–13—Gen Alpha, a cohort that is both digitally native and increasingly discerning.

Chandan Khandelwal, business head, KidZ, & vice-president, platform strategy, ZEE5, says the platform will help to tap the growing business opportunity in the country’s massive viewer base of children, estimated at 400 million. “As a pan-India platform, we cannot afford to not cater to such a large, digitally savvy audience. A lot of households have connected TVs (CTVs) and families like to watch content together.” He says if ZEE5 hopes to enhance the living room experience, it must cater to kids.

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A “mom-approved” alternative

KidZ’s key differentiator lies in how it frames the competitive landscape. Instead of competing purely on content volume, ZEE is positioning the platform as a “mom-approved” alternative to the algorithm-driven sprawl of YouTube.

“YouTube is the biggest competition not just in children’s entertainment but every other genre. And even though it has some controls in place for children, it is not considered a child-safe environment and may display advertising that is not for kids. What makes us different is that we’re curating a space specifically for kids, with content and advertising that is appropriate, and stronger safety measures,” Khandelwal says.

The strategy reflects a growing parental concern around unpredictable content discovery and ad exposure, especially on open platforms. KidZ’s pitch is simple: a closed, curated ecosystem where both programming and advertising are filtered for age appropriateness. However, with YouTube’s free, ad-supported model dominating the category, KidZ faces an uphill task in shifting entrenched viewing habits.

Winning beyond content

Kids’ content remains a relatively small slice of the pie—about 7–8% of linear TV viewership and around 10% on OTT, according to Karan Taurani, executive vice-president at Elara Capital. “Revenue share is mid to high single digits largely because of limited monetisation scope. Consumers rarely subscribe to platforms solely for kids’ content, and so it cannot be a major growth driver for content platforms,” explains Taurani. That makes differentiation beyond just content depth critical.

Experts point out that success in the segment depends on building compelling IP while staying agile to shifting consumption trends. “The biggest challenge in kids’ entertainment is the rapidly changing content formats. The kids’ segment sees massive trend shifts every 3-4 years, moving from cartoons to superheroes, and from book-based movies to Anime,” says Somendu Singh, chief contributor, CTV Scale.

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At the same time, the market itself is evolving in ways that could favour curated platforms. According to Arjit Sachdeva, co-founder, VDO.AI, “That shifts the conversation from platform dominance to quality of inventory and context of consumption.” Increasingly, brands are looking for high-attention, brand-safe environments, particularly on connected TVs—an area KidZ is actively targeting through its co-viewing proposition.

Building IP with purpose

To stand out, KidZ is combining global partnerships with local storytelling. The platform is working with international production firms and has a deal in place with LEGO, while also collaborating with Indian animation studios to develop original IP rooted in culture and mythology.

“The objective is to not provide mindless entertainment but create value by offering edutainment, infotainment and stories built on purpose and good human values,” says Khandelwal.

This approach also ties back to its core brand promise—content that parents can trust, not just content that kids will watch.

Hybrid, but focused

KidZ follows ZEE5’s hybrid monetisation strategy, combining subscription and advertising. It is bundled within the platform’s ₹299 monthly plan and also available as a standalone kids’ pack for ₹49. But the larger bet is strategic: in a crowded, low-monetisation category, KidZ is attempting to carve out a distinct space by owning the “safe screen time” narrative within Indian households.

KidZ is not trying to outspend competitors or outscale free platforms. Instead, ZEE is building a brand around trust, curation and co-viewing—a differentiated play in a category defined by abundance. Whether that is enough to pull young viewers away from free, algorithm-driven ecosystems remains the real test.