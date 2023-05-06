Tools to help creators with content optimisation

By Bipasha Joshi

Content creators thrive on visibility. If people cannot find you, who are you going to reach out to and how are you going to have an audience? This is the first step where content optimisation comes into the picture. For audiences to be able to discover a creator, the content needs to be optimised with relevant keywords, tags, and descriptions to increase visibility on search engines and social media platforms. After discovery, the real game begins. Optimising content helps creators create quality relevant content for their consumers by identifying their needs. The entire value chain rests on the back of quality content, which needs to be accessible, value-adding and easily digestible. Valuable content leads to more conversions and monetisation opportunities such as sign-ups, purchases, or subscriptions.

There are several tools available in the market which help a creator reach more people, monetize their content, save time, and build their personal brand. While selecting these tools, content creators need to keep in mind their requirements as well as the requirements of the end consumer.

Enhance Discoverability

By using the most impactful keywords, creators are able to target specific audiences and break through the clutter. Google Keyword Planner and Yoast SEO are helpful in enhancing the discovery stage of content. Creators can expect help with finding the best keywords and receive recommendations that enhance discoverability and readability. Additional intelligence including competition keyword metrics, search volume and related data can be procured through various versions of these tools.

Quality Language and Grammar

Quality content relies heavily on grammar and language. If the content is riddled with grammatical errors, it affects the reliability of the content piece and the credibility of the content creator. Simple and effective written content creation can be done using tools like Grammarly and HemmingwayEditor which are available in both free and paid versions.

Impact Driven Strategy and Approach

Before creating content, it is necessary to have a strategy which takes into consideration audience insights, and competitor information among other metrics. Tools like Ahrefs will provide insights into your competitors’ strategies, backlink analysis, and keyword research, while others like Buzzsumo help the research stage, helping you identify popular and trending topics based on your requirements. The strategy is not limited to discovery alone. Data about your content’s performance, including traffic, engagement, and conversion rates, can be identified via the Google Analytics tool. It can be used to find areas where content needs to be optimised.

Manage Video Content

For video content, creators will need tools to streamline processes, analyse and garner insights to create effective video content. Identifying the right length of video content, catchy titles, and testing videos can all be done with the help of tools. Youtube Studio, VidIQ, and TubeBuddy are some common video optimisation platforms which help manage channels. They can also be used for A/B testing, understanding performance metrics and competitor analysis and getting recommendations and suggestions.

Subtitles For Video Content

Videos’ accessibility and SEO can be enhanced by adding captions and subtitles. Creators may produce and add captions and subtitles to their videos with the aid of tools like Rev.com, SubtitleBee, and Kapwing.

The future of content optimisation is promising. AI and Machine Learning algorithms will receive further updates and will be used widely for data analysis related to performance, competition and market and also forecasting trends, to keep the next gen of content ready. Voice and visual search is another area where optimisation will advance. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, optimization strategies will need to adapt and evolve to remain effective.

The author is the chief operating officer, Animeta

