Too Yumm launches ‘Namkeen ke Shaukeen’ campaign with brand ambassador Varun Dhawan

Snacking brand Too Yumm! from Guiltfree Industries, part of the FMCG division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has roped in Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as their brand ambassador for their new traditional Indian namkeen range being introduced in the market.

The brand has unveiled a new digital campaign film, featuring Dhawan. Directed by Vasan Bala under Dharma 2.0 Productions along with Mullen as its agency partner, this film will be the first in a series of many ground-breaking campaigns on the range. In this campaign titled “Varun Dhawan!! Too Yumm Namkeen Ke Shaukeen | NO Palm Oil” Dhawan is spotted binging on his favourite Too Yumm Namkeens like Aloo Bhujia, Bikaneri Bhujia, Moong Dal etc. in different avatars and encouraging Indians to become ‘Namkeen ke Shaukeen’. The company claims that the new range of product has no use of Palm Oil which makes it a healthier snacking option.

The campaign aims to establish a strong connect with its tasty, healthy, and innovative offerings for the consumers urging them to choose ‘No Palm Oil’ products.



Commenting on the launch, Shashwat Goenka, sector head Retail and FMCG at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said, “As a brand, Too Yumm has always believed in creating meaningful innovations for our consumers, and the launch of our new Namkeen portfolio is a testament to that. With our signature expertise in healthier snacking and the traditional taste of Namkeen, we are excited to offer our consumers a guilt-free snacking experience without Palm Oil and no compromise on taste. We believe that these range of products will create a significant impact in the lives of consumers, and we are excited to continue our journey of disrupting the snacking space with innovative and purpose-driven products.”

Marking its entry into the Indian traditional Namkeen space, the film features 11 popular variants made in Rice Bran Oil instead of Palm Oil. Too Yumm namkeens combines its signature expertise of healthier snacking and the traditional taste of Namkeen to bring consumers a more evolved snacking experience, which is healthier compared to other namkeen options available which use Palm Oil. It is believed that use of rice bran oil helps in reducing the saturated fat content in Namkeen by up to 35%, while retaining the same traditional taste that Indian consumers love.

“We are delighted to have Varun Dhawan as our new brand ambassador. His wittiness, joy, and quirkiness perfectly embodies the principles of our brand, and we think that his affiliation with Too Yumm will increase our exposure and have a greater impact. This new campaign is a unique digital first campaign from the brand and will also have a strong Influencer leg to create better awareness and engagement among consumers,” Yogesh Tewari, vice president of Marketing at Guiltfree Industries, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook