Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate of BRITA India

Tonic Worldwide, a digital first creative agency, has won the digital mandate for BRITA India, a water filtration solutions brand.

As a part of global expansion, BRITA started its India operations in 2017 and since then has been operational with its filter jugs and tank pan India and its RO+UV water purification systems for urban households in the Bengaluru market.

Talking about the mandate, Prashant Dayal, managing director, BRITA India Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said “As we are getting bullish about introducing a new category of water filtration products in India, we are very positive about this partnership. Tonic’s expertise in digital marketing, backed by the innate understanding of consumer psyche will help us in establishing the brand in India.”

Tonic Worldwide bagged the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

“We are happy to partner with BRITA. With the help of our specialised research arm GIPSI and e-commerce expertise we seek to optimise the consumer journey towards bringing their innovative and sustainable drinking water solutions to the country,” Unmisha Asher, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, added.

