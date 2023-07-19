scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate of BRITA India

BRITA started its India operations in 2017 and since then has been operational with its filter jugs and tank

Written by BrandWagon Online
Tonic Worldwide bagged the mandate following a multi-agency pitch
Tonic Worldwide bagged the mandate following a multi-agency pitch

Tonic Worldwide, a digital first creative agency, has won the digital mandate for BRITA India, a water filtration solutions brand.

As a part of global expansion, BRITA started its India operations in 2017 and since then has been operational with its filter jugs and tank pan India and its RO+UV water purification systems for urban households in the Bengaluru market.

Talking about the mandate, Prashant Dayal, managing director, BRITA India Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said “As we are getting bullish about introducing a new category of water filtration products in India, we are very positive about this partnership. Tonic’s expertise in digital marketing, backed by the innate understanding of consumer psyche will help us in establishing the brand in India.”

Also Read

Tonic Worldwide bagged the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

Also Read

“We are happy to partner with BRITA. With the help of our specialised research arm GIPSI and e-commerce expertise we seek to optimise the consumer journey towards bringing their innovative and sustainable drinking water solutions to the country,” Unmisha Asher, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 11:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS