Tommy Hilfiger onboards Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the face of women’s watches

Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp has roped in actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand. As per the company, she will be endorsing the women’s watch category and be featured in the Spring Summer’23 campaign breaking in April 2023 in India.

Building on the brand’s heritage of collaborating with multi-faceted pop culture icons who embody the brand’s values, the campaign celebrates Prabhu championing individuality and self-expression while promoting a diverse culture. The campaign was shot by Abhitabh Kame in Mumbai, the company informed.

Ricardo Cesar Martins, president, Movado Group said, “We are looking forward to working with Samantha to help introduce the Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 2023 Watch collection. Bringing new materials, dynamic proportions, and dramatic new color ways, with a Tommy twist – by clashing distinctive watch design with bold new elements, we deliver fresh new takes on “Classics Reborn” – like Samantha – every design is unique and one of kind.”

Additionally, the brand revealed that this season’s assortment includes new collections featuring geometric accents, semi-precious stones, as well as unconventional twists on classic designs. The SS’23 Women’s watch collection offers an array of options in steel, gold plate, and leathers for all occasions.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook