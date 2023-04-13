Titan Raga launches Love Yourself Boldly campaign featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt

The ad film captures Bhatt picking up Raga watches and talking about the judgements society makes, regardless of one’s choices. She goes on to pose a compelling question with the adage “Par in sab ki wajah se, khud se pyar karna chhod doge kya?”

The campaign has been curated by Ogilvy India and produced by Chrome Pictures.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Sirish Chandrashekar, marketing head at Titan, said, “The philosophy is reflective in the evolution of our product designs and powerful storytelling, which has found strong resonance with young contemporary women of today. Having broken several preconceptions in her own journey, Alia Bhatt is an ideal choice to augment the message of the campaign.”

“Isn’t it great when a fabulous brand asset, like the Titan tune, can be adapted and used creatively to convey different messages and connect with audiences in new ways? In this case, it delivers a bold ‘no’ in the face of the judgments the world throws at you. Only when you love yourself boldly, can you confidently reject these judgments to cultivate self-love,” Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South, added.

The campaign video is live on the company’s instagram handle.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook