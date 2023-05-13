Titan launches social media campaign #MOMentsTogether

Titan launches #MOMentsTogether, a social media campaign urging kids to give their moms a break from all the questions they are bombarded with and instead direct them to Titan’s Ask A-आई Chatbot.

Titan made a social media buzz with moms holding signage demanding time off. As the chatter grew louder, everyone discussed the alarming phenomenon of mothers disappearing. To amplify the conversation, Titan curated reels and memes with responses and welcomed user-generated content for amusing and shareable responses.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prateek Gupta, brand communication head, Titan said, “While our moms are irreplaceable, the #MOMentsTogether campaign urges kids to go celebrate our moms by gifting them a break from being constantly barraged about household chores, meal plans, or other responsibilities.”

