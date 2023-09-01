Tira’s #ForEveryYou campaign celebrates beauty in all its forms

Reliance Retail’s recently launched omni-channel beauty retail platform, Tira, today announced the launch of its first 360-degree campaign “For Every You” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan. Tira’s “For Every You” campaign serves as a tribute to the myriad roles, emotions and moods that individuals experience. The campaign aims to celebrate the role of beauty and how people use it to express themselves through these moments.

Kareena, Kiara and Suhana represent the different and unique versions of beauty, each featuring in a 30 second exclusive film. These films endeavour to accentuate how different mindsets, daily rituals and quirks make up a person and define their version of beauty. The campaign aims to inspire self-expression and empower individuals to explore and express their authentic self, no matter where they are in their journey of discovering beauty.

Speaking on the campaign, Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited said, “We’ve received an overwhelming response to Tira beauty since our launch in April 2023. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty & skincare category and democratize beauty for consumers across segments. We’re thrilled to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan to the Tira family, and be part of our very first campaign, #ForEveryYou. This campaign is not just about beauty; it’s about embracing individuality and encouraging everyone to own their beauty choices. Together, they represent Tira’s brand promise and will inspire beauty enthusiasts across cultures and age groups to make Tira their preferred beauty destination.”

The “For Every You” campaign aims to make a splash across prime media channels across the board including TV, outdoor, print and digital, events, in-store activations and on-ground activities in the coming months.

