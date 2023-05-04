Times Network expands its global footprint; launches 4 news channels on SLING TV in the US

Times Network has today announced the launch of ET Now, Mirror Now, Times Now Navbharat and Times Now World in the United States with SLING TV, an OTT player in the market. The Network has expanded its portfolio in the territory with four news channels in addition to Times Now and Zoom, which are currently available on the platform.

As per the company, ET Now aims to focus on matters that affect India’s inclusive development and empowers the discerning Indian diasporic viewers to take part in India’s growth story; Mirror Now will represent the voice and issues of every thinking urban Indian; Times Now Navbharat will bring a holistic reportage on national and political news in Hindi language while Times Now World will follow the same ethos of the legacy brand, Times Now, in delivering sharp, incisive, credible and fearless news coverage.

Speaking on the expansion, Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and executive president, Times Network said, “We are thrilled to expand our content portfolio in the U.S. by launching our best-in-class news brands through our strategic partnership with SLING TV. Presenting a holistic reportage on global, national, local, financial and business news content, ET NOW, Mirror Now, Times Now Navbharat and Times Now World will serve as an enriching addition to the discerning viewers seeking superior news coverage.”

“Our partnership with the Times Network underlines our position as the #1 distributor of Indian TV networks in the US and highlights our continued commitment to providing South Asian customers a strong connection to news and events from India,” Liz Riemersma, Vice President of Strategy, Business Development & International, Sling TV added.

Furthermore, Times Now World, ET Now, Mirror Now and Times Now Navbharat are now available through SLING’s Hindi Pack. Additionally, Mirror Now and Times Now Navbharat are also available for free on Sling Freestream. The new channels are available to DISH customers through the Hindi Mega and Hindi Premium packages.

