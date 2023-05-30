Tilt Brand Solutions promotes Adarsh Atal to chief creative officer

Tilt Brand Solutions has announced the elevation of Adarsh Atal to the role of chief creative officer from the executive creative director.

Atal will continue to report to Shriram Iyer, group chief creative officer, Quotient Ventures.

T Gangadhar, Group CEO, Quotient Ventures said, “Adarsh has been a key contributor to our creative reputation and I am looking forward to seeing him embark on his new and elevated role. I am confident he will take our creative product to even greater heights. I wish him the very best on this quest.”

Adarsh Atal has been with Tilt Brand Solutions since 2019 and has worked on the projects including Dream11, Groww, Kenko, Licious, Livspace, Myntra, PhonePe, Shopsy among others.

As per the company, the promotion is effective with immediate effect.

“The last four years at Tilt have been a massive learning experience for me. Not just on the creative front, but also on how imperative a great culture is to do great work. At Tilt, while we wear our work as a badge of honour, we also take a lot of pride in what goes on behind the scenes to create the work. I am looking forward to continuing to do my bit towards getting this immensely talented bunch the growth, fame and joy that their great work deserves,” Adarsh Atal added.

