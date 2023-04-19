Tic Tac launches its digital campaign #TicTacLife with Yashraj Mukhate

Tic Tac, the confectionery brand of Ferrero India has announced the launch of its latest digital influencer campaign #TicTacLife, which is a musical collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate.

As per the company, the campaign aims to portray Tic Tac as an inspiration for a refreshing transformation that brings alive the moments of fun and good vibes, to further establish Tic Tac as preferred choice of refreshment amongst the youth of India.

Additionally, as part of the digital campaign, Yashraj Mukhate showcases how Tic Tac breaks the silence of boredom through the iconic rattle sound of Tic Tac Box, thereby creating a refreshing symphony.

Commenting on the Campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, pills and gums, Ferrero India said “Tic Tac has always been a ‘Youth-first’ brand, keeping the Consumer at Heart of all its endeavours. Keeping pace with the Gen Z & their passion for Music & Fun, we leveraged the magical combination of the viral music sensation- Yashraj Mukhate’s aptitude, & the Brand’s Iconic Rattle sound to create an engaging and exciting symphony that inspires everyone towards a refreshing transformation from boredom to fun filled moments.”

“I’m looking forward to collaborate with Tic Tac on its new digital campaign #TicTacLife. Playing with interesting sounds has been a running theme on my profile and the amazing rattle sound of Tic Tac box has given me the inspiration to make this refreshing jingle. I encourage everyone to join me in living the Tic Tac life and break out of the dull day-to-day boredom,” Yashraj Mukhate said while talking about the collaboration.

The digital influencer campaign will be leveraged across social and digital platforms.

